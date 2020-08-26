A big thank you to all who came out to watch the Idaho County Fair parade this year. A bigger thank you to those who were responsible for getting entries into the parade. It was a successful event.
The winners of the commercial entries were: 1st, Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union, 2nd, Fred's Body Shop, and 3rd, Early Bird Supply. Royalty entries winners were: 1st, 2020 Idaho County Fair, 2nd, Lewis County Fair and 3rd, 2021 Idaho County Fair.
Nonprofit winners are as follows: 1st, VFW, 2nd, Oliver 88, and Cletrac H G, owned by Jim Remacle, and 3rd, Twin City 1936, Farmall F-20, Oliver 77, 1944 Massey Harris 101 senior, 1954 Minneapolis Moline, all of Eric and Joyce Forsmann family and 1948 Farmall H, restored by Grangeville FFA members and the Advanced Mechanics Students.
The equestrian winners were: 1st, Grangeville Borders Days royalty; 2nd, Riggins Rodeo royalty; and 3rd, Massa and Riata Graning. Congratulations to all and thanks again! See you all at the 2021 Idaho County Fair!
