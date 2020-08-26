33 Children and 5 Adults participated in the 2020 annual Pigtail contest at the Idaho County Fair.
Event Winners:
Age 0-3
Longest Pigtail: 1st, Aubrey Westhoff, Age 3, Length 7 inches; 2nd, Emree Lustig, Age 2, Length 6 and 1/2 inches; 3rd, Swayzee Forsmann , Age 2, Length 5 and 1/2 inches; Widest: 1st, Mackienze Sonnen, Age 2, Width 1 and 1/2 inches; 2nd, Emily Meyers, Age 20 months, width 3/4 inches; Shortest: 1st, Saylor Forsmann, Age 9 months, Length 2 inches; 3rd, Ava Prigge, Age 3, Length 4 and 1/2 inches;
Age 4-5
Longest Pigtail: 1st, Mya Meyers, Age 5, Length 12 inches; 2nd, Hazel Terhaar, Age 4, Length 9 and 1/2 inches; Widest: 1st, Evelyn Terhaar, Age 5, Width 1 and 3/4 inches; Shortest: 1st, Emily Seubert, Age 5, Length 8 inches; 1st, Melody Scovel, Age 5, Length 8 inches;
Age 6-8
Longest Pigtail: 1st, Tessa Sonnen, Age 6, Length 21 and 1/2 inches; 2nd, Shyann Meyer, Age 7, Length 15 inches; 3rd, Brylie Forsmann, Age 6, Length 14 and 3/4 inches; Widest: 1st, Blakey Forsmann, Age 6, Width 1 and 1/2 inches; 2nd, Harper Blewett, Age 7, width 1 and 1/4 inches; Shortest: 1st, Gloria Terhaar, Age 8, Length 9 inches; 2nd, Gianna Prigge, Age 6, Length 10 and 3/4 inches;
Age 9-18
Longest Pigtail: 1st, Lydia Stowell, Age 13, Length 30 inches; 1st, Rachel Sonnen, Age 13, Length 30 inches; 2nd, Bethany Stowell, Age 10, Length 25 inches; 3rd, Maddison Shears, Age 18, Length 20 inches;
3rd, Kinley Forsman, Age 10, Length 20 inches; Widest: 1st, Miah Mager, Age 11, Width 2 and 1/2 inches; 2nd, Brynnley York, Age 9, width 2 and 1/4 inches; 3rd, Lilly Missman, Age 12, width 2 inches; Honorable Mentions: Catherin Seubert, Age 11; Alli Rambo, Age 10; Savanna Perrin, Age 12; Callie Remacle, Age 12;
18+
Longest Pigtail: 1st, Dori Stowell, Length 23 inches; 2nd, Susan Graves, Length 16 and 1/2 inches; 3rd, Tessica Lustig, Length 15 inches; Honorable Mention: Megan Rambo, Length 14 and 1/2 inches;
Prior Participation with Picture to Prove it.
Age 18+
Longest Pigtail: 1st, Kayla Rehder, Length 22 inches;
Most Unusual: 1st, Melody Scovel, Age 5; 2nd, Emree Lustig, Age 2; 3rd, Catherine Seubert, Age 11.
