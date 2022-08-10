COTTONWOOD — Idaho County Fair is next week, Aug. 17-20, at the Fairgrounds in Cottonwood, featuring 2022 Royalty Fair Queen Chole Rowland, Princesses Kaylee Graves and Riley Enneking, as well as 4-H Ambassadors Harlee Brannan, Kieran Gallagher, Olivia Klapprich, Rayne Martinez, Owen McIntire, Brooke Romney, Rebecca Seubert, Rachel Sonnen, Rainey Walters and Makenna York. In addition to all the 4-H, FFA, and open class exhibits, there are many activities, including the Ribbon Cutting Opening Ceremony, Pigtail Contest, 4-H Fashion Show, Two Minute Talent Show, 4-H Green Dance, Old-Time Fiddlers, Parade, Spinning Demonstrations, Beef BBQ Dinner and Roast Sale, and 4-H and FFA Market Livestock Sale. There are many food booths for lunch, dinner, and snacks. “Let’s all meet at the Idaho County Fair and see all there is to see there.” Complete information is in the 88th Annual Idaho County Fair Booklet available at the Idaho County Free Press, local businesses, and at the Fairgrounds as of Monday, Aug. 15.

