COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County Fair 2021 was held Aug. 18-22.
Listed here are the Open Class Exhibits and Best of Show and Award of Merit:
Art: Best of show-Jackie Zumalt; CIAA Idaho Landscape Award-Doug Boomer.
Baked Goods: Best of Show-Tiffany Forsmann; Award of Merit-Shari Chaffee.
Crocheting: Award of Merit – Phyliss Gilmore.
Horticulture: Flowers-Best of Show-Charlotte DeArmond; Award of Merit –Lu Crea.
Artistic Arrangement: Best of Show-Lu Crea; Award of Merit –Cheryln Pankey.
Valley Garden Club Award: Best Horticulture Entry-Jonna Holthaus; Artistic Arrangement-Pam Pace.
Food Preservation: Best of Show-Millie Wimer; Best of Show-Dehydrated-Peg Gehring; Award of Merit- Sue Crea; Award of Merit Dehydrated – Linda Morrison.
Beer and Wine: Best of Show-Millie Wimer; Award of Merit –Millie Wimer.
Junior Division: Best of Show –Kaylee Doughty; Award of Merit-Monica Goeckner.
Hobbies ages 10-14: Best of Show –Jacob Kuther; Award of Merit –Landon Riener.
Hobbies: Adult-Best of Show-George Arnzen; Award of Merit- Aaron Osborn.
Horticulture-Vegetables-Fruit: Best of Show-Cheri Johns-Squash; Award of Merit- Swayzee Forsmann – Creature Feature.
Knitted Articles: Best of Show- Elayne Murphy; Award of Merit- Jeanette Kelley.
Needlework: Best of Show- Barbara Cleary; Award of Merit- Jean Melching.
Photography: Best of Show – Adult- Gail Stowers; Award of Merit-Adult-Beth Paul.
Quilts: Best of Show- Mary Flury; Award of Merit- Judy Vrieling.
Sew-Ciety Quilting Awards: 1st-Lydia Stowell; 2nd-Kaylee Doughty; 3rd-Kaylee Doughty.
Sewing: Best of Show-Polly Hollandsworth; Award of Merit- Jean Melching.
Cash and Carry Fresh Preserving Awards Adults: Fruits-1-Larry Remacle; 2-Larry Remacle; Vegetables- 1-Millie Wimer; 2-Trina Geis; Pickles-1-Millie Wimer; 2-Pat Gehring; Soft spreads- 1-Sue Crea; 2-Leslie Vopat.
Cash and Carry Fresh Preserving Awards Youth: Vegetables-Aubree Geis; Fruits-Aaron Kinzer.
Wheat Grower Awards: Breads-1-Stephanie Riener; Cookies-1-Shari Chaffee; 2-Sue Crea; Pies: 1-Shari Chaffee; Sourdough-1-Tiffany Forsmann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.