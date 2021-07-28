COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County Fair parade will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “There’s a Touch of Country at the Idaho County Fair.”
Parade lineup is 8:30 a.m. at The Hangout, 603 Front Street, with judging at 9:15 a.m. Send name of entry/info for announcer, category (commercial, royalty, equestrian or nonprofit) and contact name and info to: Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, 613 Reservation Line Road, Cottonwood ID 83522; jgehring@hotmail.com; or 208-962-5850.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.