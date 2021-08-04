COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County Fair parade will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “There’s a Touch of Country at the Idaho County Fair.”

Parade lineup is 8:30 a.m. at The Hangout, 603 Front Street, with judging at 9:15 a.m. Send name of entry/info for announcer, category (commercial, royalty, equestrian or nonprofit) and contact name and info to: Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, 613 Reservation Line Road, Cottonwood ID 83522; jgehring@hotmail.com; or 208-962-5850.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments