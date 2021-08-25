Pigtail Contest
For 2021, 33 children and four adults participated in the annual pigtail contest. Event winners are as follows:
Ages 0-3: Longest pigtail-1st Mackenzie Sonnen; 2nd-Emily Meyers; 3rd-Everlee Arnzen; shortest-1st-Maisie Hake; 2nd-Swayzee Forsmann; 3rd-Clariece Enneking; widest-1st Sadie Holthuas; 2nd-Emree Lustig; 3rd-Saylor Forsmann.
Ages 4-5: Longest pigtail-1st Adele Holman; 2nd-Kloe Enneking; shortest-1st-Aubre Westhoff; widest-1st-Hazel Terhaar.
Ages 6-8: Longest pigtail-1st Tessa Sonnen; 2nd (tie)-Blakey Forsmann and Ella Enneking; 3rd-Rowan Hake; shortest-1st (tie) Melody Scovel and Shyann Meyer; 2nd-Sadie Mizer; 3rd (tie)-Evelyn Terhaar and McKenna Slichter; widest-1st Brylie Forsman; 2nd-Mya Meyers; 2nd (ties) Clareece Duclos, Harley Arnzen and Brooklyn Spencer; 3rd-Caroline Parmentier.
Ages 9-18 : Longest pigtail-1st-Kenly Forsmann; 1st-Audrey Spence; 2nd-Camille Hollibaugh; honorable mentions: Miah Mager and Gloria Terhaar.
Ages 18-plus: Longest pigtail-1st-Samatha Mizer; 2nd-Molly Terhaar; 3rd-Pamela Pace; most mature participant-blue ribbon-Janis Sexton.
Most Unusual: 1st-Melody Scovel, age 6; and 2nd-Clareece Duclos, age 7.
All participants received ribbons and prizes. Coordinated by Melinda Sonnen.
Two-Minute Talent Show
Ages 6 - 11: 1st place - Harper Blewett “Cover Me In Daisies”(gymnastics routine)2nd place – Madison Duman “Git Along Little Doggie” (a capella song).
Ages 12 and older: 1st place – Halee and Mikayla Rowland “Sisters” (song and dance act); 2nd place – Gavin Blewett & Tate Schumacher “Random Acts of Surprise” (drum and guitar act); 3rd place – Trinity Martinez “Best Part” (acapella vocal).
4-H clubs: 1st place Valley Livestock (song and dance act); 2nd-Greencreek Active Workers (original song); and also participating Cottonwood Saddliers (kazoo act).
All acts received cash prizes from the Idaho County Fair Board. Coordinated by Teresa Groom.
Royalty
Chosen for the Idaho County Fair royalty 2022 court are: Queen-Chloe Rowland; first princess-Kaylee Graves; and second princess-Riley Enneking. Miss Congeniality is Jazmin Ove.
Kiss the Pig
Winner of the Citizens Washington Focus Kiss the Pig contest was Cody Funke.
Idaho County Fair Parade:
Royalty: 1st-Lewis County Fair; 2nd-Idaho County Fair; 3rd-Borders Days; Equine: 1st-Grand Marshal Bertie Forsmann in Bobby and Barney Chambers’ Cart; 2nd-Prairie Posse 4-H Club; 3rd-Rough Riders 4-H Club; Non-Profit: 1st-Elk City Days; 2nd-Idaho County Veterans; 3rd-Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club; Businesses:1st -Grangeville Senior Center; 2nd-Hometown Auto and Ag; 3rd- Early Bird.
4-H Family and Consumer Science Awards
Beginner clothing for Ready, Set, Sew and Sew Some More: Top-Ava Klapprich ($20);runner-up-Alli Bransford ($10); runner-up-Mikayla Rowland ($10); Intermediate clothing awards for Seams So Easy and Sew What: Top-Alaina Lustig ($20); runner-up-Halee Rowland ($10); runner-up-Miranda Klapprich ($10); Advanced clothing awards for Sew Wow: Top-Lydia Stowell ($20); runner-up-Hallee Klapprich ($10); runner-up-Mattie Lustg ($10).
Making the Most of Me: Beginning: Top-Mikayla Rowland ($20); runner-up: Ava Klapprich ($10); runner-up-Brynnley York ($10); Intermediate: Top-Halee Rowland ($20); runner-up-Catherine Seubert-$10; runner-up-Lydia Stowell ($10); Advanced: Top-Olivia Klapprich ($20); runner-up-Chloe Rowland ($20); runner-up-Rayne Martinez ($10.
Top Model: Constructed clothing: Beginner-Alli Bransford; intermediate-Josie Graves; advanced-Hallee Klapprich; Making the Most of Me: Beginner-Alli Bransford; intermediate-Halee Rowland; advanced-Chloe Rowland.
Top Food: Beginning: Top-Ava Klapprich ($20); runner-up-Clara Lustig ($10); Intermediate: Top-Madison Romney ($20); runner-up-Halee Rowland ($10); Advanced: Top-Sarah Lustig ($20); Cake Decorating: Beginning: Top-Mikayla Rowland ($20); runner-up-Peyton Hanson ($10); runner-up-Catherine Seubert ($10); Intermediate: Top-Rachel Sonnen ($20); Harlee Brannan ($10); Advanced: Top-Chloe Rowland ($20); Candance Johnston (Top Foods Award): Sarah Lustig ($50); Top Table Setting: Junior-Mikayla Rowland; Intermediate-Halee Rowland; Senior-Olivia Klapprich.
Top Family and Consumer Science Demonstrations: Junior-Mikayla Rowland ($15); Intermediate-Halee Rowland ($15); Senior-Chloe Rowland $15).
Friends of 4-H: The recipients of the Friends or 4-H Awards must be currently enrolled in their fifth year (or more) in the project area and be entering at least their sophomore year of high school. Making the Most of Me-Olivia Klapprich (luggage set); Sewing-Miranda Klapprich (sewing machine); Foods-Chloe Rowland (kitchen mixer).
Candance Johnson Family & Consumer Science Scholarship: Applicants must be currently enrolled in the Idaho County 4-H Program, completed their senior year of high school and have completed a minimum of five years in a Family and Consumer Science project area: Halle Klapprich.
2021 4-H Specialty Project Awards
Top Leathercraft: Alaina Lustig; Top Woodworking: Raymond Terhaar; Top Photography: Acacia Blyth ($20); Outstanding Leadership: Olivia Klapprich; Top Citizen Washington Focus Project: Chloe Rowland ($100); Top Know Your Government Project: Kieran Gallagher ($150); Top 4-H Specialty 4-H Project Awards: Citizenship and Civic Education Division: Chloe Rowland for Citizen Washington Focus; Communications and Expressive Arts Division: 1-Alaina Lustig for leathercraft and 2: Acacia Blyth for photography.; Family and Consumer Sciences: Lillianne Lustig for Crochet; Environmental Education and Earth Sciences: Wyatt Anderberg for Master Gardener; Science and Technology Division: 1-Jocelyn Bray for veterinary science; 2-Dylan Klapprich for Computer Coding; 3-Raymond Terhaar for Welding. Top Specialty Demonstration awards: Intermediate-Dylan Klapprich ($15); Senior-Chloe Rowland ($15).
2021 4-H Livestock Awards
Fitting and Showing: Beef: Grand Champion-Levi Gehring; reserve-Rebecca Seubert (grand junior-Mikayla Rowland; reserve junior-Declan Schwartz; grand intermediate-Levi Gehring; reserve intermediate-Rebecca Seubert; grand senior-Kaden Duclos; reserve senior-Hope Schwartz). Dairy Beef: Grand Champion-Sierra Oliver; reserve-Maggie Nuxoll; Bucket Calf: grand-Elycia Graham; Sheep: Grand Champion-Rylee Walters; reserve-Audrey Tucker (grand jnior-Cooper Riener; reserve junior-Sydney Hehler; grand intermediate- Rylee Walers; reserve intermediate-Audrey Tucker; grand senior-Logan Calvin; reserve senior- Madison Pottenger); Market Swine: Grand Champion-Taryn Godfrey; reserve-Hailey Hanson (grand junior-Nicole Gehring; reserve junior-Anthony Forsmann; grand intermediate-Hailey Hanson; reserve intermediate-Kinzley Adams; grand senior-Lee Forsmann; reserve senior: Dayton Mitzkus; Rabbit: Grand Champion-Rayne Martinez; reserve-Makenna York; Poultry: Grand Champion-Evelyn Ward; reserve-Kieran Gallagher; Goat: Grand Champion-Elizabeth Severns; reserve-Halle Klapprich; Dog: Showmanship Grand Champion: Sierra Oliver; reserve-Aliyah Pineda; Dog-Obedience Grand Champion: Lillian Rehder; reserve-Aliyah Pineda; Large Animal Round Robin Grand Champion Showmanship-Taryn Godfrey; reserve-Sierra Oliver; Small Animal Round Robin Showmanship Grand Champion-Rayne Martinez; reserve-Sierra Oliver.
Quality: Market Beef: Grand Champion-Rebecca Seubert; reserve-Laney Forsmann; Beef Heifer: Grand Champion-Halle Klapprich; Bucket Calf: Grand Champion-Elycia Graham; Dairy: Grand Champion-Maggie Nuxoll; reserve-Sierra Oliver; Swine: Grand Champion-Sawyer Astle; reserve-Cody Crea; Market Lamb: Grand Champion-Raney Walters; reserve-Kailee Clifton; Breeding Ewe: Grand Champion-Hayli Goicoa; reserve-Brooke Bennett; Market Goat: Grand Champion-Elizabeth Severns; reserve-Ayla Ratcliff; Bedding Goat: Grand Champion: Elizabeth Severns; reserve-Halee Rowland; Rabbit: Grand Champion-Raymond Terhaar; reserve-Josie Graves; Poultry: Gran Champion-Kieran Gallagher; reserve-Dayton Mitkus.
Additional Awards
4-H Livestock Judging Contest: 1st-Laney Forsmann ($15); 2nd-Hope Schwartz ($10); 3rd-Nate Forsmann ($5); 4th-Maggie Nuxoll; 5th-Dani Sonnen. Top Beef Judge-Laney Forsmann; Top Swine Judge-Raney Walters; Top Sheep Judge-Lee Forsmann; Rate of Gain Contest: Beef Steer gaining 4.9 pounds per day-Mikayla Rowland; Market Lamb gaining 1.3 pounds per day-Ben Gehring; Market Swine gaining 2.2 pounds per day-Marjorie Raff; Top Livestock Record Book Awards: Top Junior-Emma Murdock; Top Intermediate-Harlee Brannan; Top Senior-Julia Rehder; Top Horse Record Book: Mattie Lustig; Top Small Animal Record Bpooks: Junior-Julia Klapprich; Intermediate-Malenna York; Senior-Aliyah Pineda; Top Secretary Book: Enid Newman Memorial Trophy: Harlee Brannan-Cottonwood Saddliers 4-H Club; Top Agricultural Demonstration: Junior-Brynnley York ($15); Intermediate-Mckenna York ($15); senior-Olivia Klapprich ($15).; 4-H Hersdmanship Award: Grencreek Active Workers ($50l for top sportsmanship, courtest, stall and pen cleanliness and decorations); Top Community Service Project Award: Elk City 4-H Club (pizza party); Largest Percentage of Beef Projects: Camas Livestock and Lively Livestock ($10); Outstanding Hereford Award: Zach Murdock; Champion Breeding Beef Female Award: Halle Klapprich ($100); Chuck Mader Beef Award: Grand Champion Breedign Beef Female: Halle Klapprich ($50); Top Over-All Beef Project Award: Rebecca Seubert; Top Feeder Pig Project Award: 1-Payton Brown; 2-Shantell Ball; Top Over-All Swine Project Award: Taryn Godfrey; Top Over-All Breeding Sheep Project Award: Hayli Goicoa; Top Over-All Sheep Project Award: Raney Walters; Top Over-All Agriculture Project: Mattie Lustig; Dave Klapprich Memorial Award: Ellea Uhlenkott; Idaho County Volunteer Leaders Distinguished Award: Sarah Walters; Idaho County 4-H Achievement Award Scholarship: Mattie Lustig ($500); Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors: Halle Klapprich, Rayne Martinez, Brooke Romney, Chloe Rowland, Ellea Uhlenkott; Senior mugs for 12 graduating senior 4-H members: Aidan Acton (12 years-Lively Livestock); Taylor Bransford (8 years-Lively Livestock); Naomi Connolley (12 years-Lively Livestock); Kyleigh Duclos (10 years-Camas Livestock); Braedyn Graham (5 years-Camas Livestock); Halle Klapprich (12 years-Cottonwood Saddliers and Livesly Livestock); Mattie Lustig (12 years-Keuterville Livestock); Hope Schwartz (10 years-Camas Livestock); Madison Shears (10 years-Greencreek Active Workers); Bethany Stevens (2 years-Woodland/Kamiah Livestock); Ellea Uhlenkott (12 years-Keuterville Livestock); and Tyler Wemhoff (7 years-Greencreek Active Workers).
Note: The Idaho County Fair Board was unable to have fair Open Class results available as of press time. These will be printed at a later date.
