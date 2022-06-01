The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young women 14 to 18 years old interested in participating as a part of the 2022-2023 fair royalty. Girls must be going into their sophomore through senior years of high school and must be available through the end of the 2023 fair. Applications must be completed and turned in by July 6.
Candidates are required to attend four main events: A meet and greet barbecue on July 19; the royalty luncheon on Aug. 4; a public introduction at the fashion show on Aug. 17; and the crowning ceremony on Aug. 20.
The Aug. 4 luncheon is when the 2023 royalty will be judged and chosen. The candidates will be judged on applications, a personal interview with three judges, and the speeches they have prepared. The judges will also be watching the ladies on their poise and how compatible they are with others.
This is open to all Idaho County residents or participants of Idaho County 4-H program for a minimum of one year. The queen will receive a gift of $450 and each princess will receive $350. There is also a budget in place for clothing, building of the float, and other expenses.
Royalty Applications can be picked up at the Idaho County Extension office, Room 3, Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville, or by calling the royalty advisor Joyce Gehring-Sonnen at 208-507-1839 or emailing jogehring@hotmail.com. All applications must be dropped off at the extension office, or to Sonnen at the Blue Camas Salon in Cottonwood, by July 6.
Queen Chloe Rowland, of Cottonwood, first princess Kaylee Graves, of Kooskia, and second princess Riley Enneking, of Cottonwood, invite anyone interested to Q & A night, 6:30 p.m., at the Idaho County Fairgrounds on June 27. This is informal time to meet the current royalty and ask any questions one may have. Applications will be available this night, as well.
Idaho County Fair “The Greatest Show,” invites everyone to support the local 4-H youth at the spring show on June 11. The Idaho County 4-H Horse Show will be held at the rodeo grounds in Grangeville on July 30. The 4-H members’ hard work will highlighted at the Idaho County Fair, set for Aug. 17-20.
More info:
Contact royalty advisor Joyce Gehring-Sonnen at 208-507-1839 or emailing jogehring@hotmail.com with questions.
