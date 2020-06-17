COTTONWOOD -- The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young ladies, 14 to 18 years old, interested in participating as a part of the 2020-2021 fair royalty. Girls must be going into their sophomore though senior years of high school and must be available through the end of the 2021 fair. Applications must be completed and turned in by July 1.
Candidates are required to attend four main events: A meet and greet barbecue this Thursday, June 18, at the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.; the royalty luncheon Aug. 5; public introduction at the fashion show Aug. 19; and Aug. 21 for the crowning ceremony.
The Aug. 5 luncheon is when the 2021 royalty will be judged and chosen. The candidates will be judged on the applications, a personal interview with three judges and the speeches that they prepared.
This is open to all Idaho County residents or participants of Idaho County 4-H program for a minimum of one year.
Royalty Applications can be picked up at the Idaho County Extension office, Room 3, Idaho County Courthouse or by calling the royalty advisor Joyce Gehring-Sonnen at 208-962-5850, or e-mailing jogehring@hotmail.com. Applications can be dropped off at the extension office in Grangeville, or at the Blue Camas Salon in Cottonwood, on or before July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.