GRANGEVILLE — Area residents are invited to join the Idaho County Master Gardner class.
University of Idaho Extension Master Gardener Training is slated to begin Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Super 8 by Wyndham meeting room in Grangeville. Classes will run from 1-4 p.m. and meet once weekly on Tuesdays and one Wednesday class on Nov. 10. There will be no class on Thanksgiving week or Dec. 28.
The agenda includes 12 classes covering basic gardening topics, as well as advanced topics such plant problem diagnosis, composting, landscaping, organic gardening, propagation, and fruit production. The final class will be a field trip to the University of Idaho with tours of the entomology museum, herbarium, and greenhouses. Classes are taught by UI Extension educators and advanced master gardeners. Hands-on activities are encouraged whenever possible in class sessions.
The cost of the training is $100. This includes the Master Gardener notebook and additional reference materials provided by instructors. Snacks and beverages will be provided, as well. Master Gardeners give back to their communities through Master Gardener volunteer opportunities. They are expected to log 30 hours of volunteer time in the year following completion of training. Certified Idaho Master Gardeners provide residents of their community answers to gardening questions and solve gardening problems by providing them with reliable, relevant and research-based information.
Preregister no later than Tuesday, Oct. 5. Register by phone with the Idaho County Extension Office at 208-983-2667 or the Lewis County Extension Office at 208-937-2311. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, those requesting reasonable accommodations can call by Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 208-937-2311. This program may be subject to restrictions from the State or University of Idaho stemming from current public health concerns.
