Idaho County Recycling sites in Grangeville and Cottonwood will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 24, for the holiday weekends. ICR’s Kooskia site has their usual schedule (closed on Nov. 26, Dec. 24-25), but also closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving.

