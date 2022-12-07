Idaho County’s top 4-H’ers were recently named.

The 2022 Idaho County 4-H Achievement Award winners are Annaleigh Cook, Ava Klapprich and Gloria Terhaar in the junior division; Kane McIntire, Halee Rowland, Mikayla Rowland, Ray Terhaar and Tate Uhlenkott in the intermediate division; and Chloe Rowland and Miranda Klapprich in the senior division.

