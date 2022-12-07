Idaho County’s top 4-H’ers were recently named.
The 2022 Idaho County 4-H Achievement Award winners are Annaleigh Cook, Ava Klapprich and Gloria Terhaar in the junior division; Kane McIntire, Halee Rowland, Mikayla Rowland, Ray Terhaar and Tate Uhlenkott in the intermediate division; and Chloe Rowland and Miranda Klapprich in the senior division.
“Club leaders submit their top point earners to the 4-H Extension office at the end of the 4-H year,” said 4-H program director Susie Heckman. “The top point earners from all of the 4-H clubs in the county are given to the 4-H Program Council and the 4-H Achievement Award winners are selected.”
Heckman said the purpose of the achievement award is to recognize 4-H’ers who exemplify the goals of the Idaho County 4-H Program. Emphasis for the award includes overall achievement, leadership and citizenship.
Annaleigh Cook
Cook is the daughter of Raymund and Heather Cook of Elk City. She is a member of the Elk City 4-H Club where she has been involved for the past four years.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is that you get to meet new people and try new things,” she said. She said 4-H has taught her she can do more than she thought she could do. “4-H is the best!”
Ava Klapprich
Ava is the daughter of Heath and Tara Klapprich of Cottonwood and is a member of Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club where she has been involved for two years.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is getting to see all the fun projects that kids completed at the fair. I like to see the table decorations, the cakes, the clothes and all the animals,” she said. “I also enjoy learning new things. I loved learning how to sew clothes and how to bake cookies and cakes.”
She said she has learned to sew and take care of her animals.
“I am glad that I am in 4-H so I can learn new things and spend time with my friends and family,” she added.
Gloria Terhaar
Gloria is the daughter of Andy and Molly Terhaar of Greencreek. She has been a member of Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club for two years.
“My favorite things about 4-H are doing it with my friends and showing my animals,” she said. “I learned that I have to be confident in myself.”
Kane McIntire
McIntire is the son of Dan and Leslie McIntire of Cottonwood. He has been involved in Greencreek Active Workers and Prairie Posse 4-H clubs for eight years total.
“I like meeting new people, making new friends and working with animals,” he said. “This year I had fun being on Mod Squad and being a teen leader for 4-H camp, too.”
He said taking 4-H has made him realize he wants to be involved in the agricultural industry.
Halee Rowland
Halee is the daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland of Cottonwood. She has been a member of the Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club for six years.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is getting to hang out with my friends and meeting new people,” she said. “I also like being a role model and leader for other kids.”
Mikayla Rowland
Mikayla is also the daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland. She has been a member of the Cottonwood Saddliers & Livestock 4-H Club for four years.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is getting to know new people and helping my community. I love being a good role model for younger kids and putting in the work to do well on my projects,” she said. “I have learned that I am good at meeting new people and am a good leader. I have learned a lot of things that interest me, for example, sewing, Making the Most of Me and taking a market animal.”
Ray Terhaar
Ray is also the son of Andy and Molly Terhaar. He is a member of the Greencreek Active Workers 4-H Club where he has been for four years.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is working and learning about animals,” he said. “I learned that I am easy-going and fun to be around. I also go to go the U of I judging contest and got third place.”
Tate Uhlenkott
Uhlenkott is the son of Adam and Ashley Uhlenkott of Keuterville. He has been a member of the Keuterville Livestock 4-H Club for two years.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is the fair,” he said. “One thing I have learned about myself is that I like being a leader.”
Chloe Rowland
Chloe is the oldest daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland. She has been in 4-H for 10 years and is a member of Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club and the Idaho 4-H State Teen Association Officer Team.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is being able to connect with other people, whether it is meeting new teens and creating awesome friendships or helping and being involved with younger 4-H members,” she said. “I also enjoy being active in my community and that 4-H gives me an opportunity to have an impact for good.”
“4-H this last year has done so much for me. I am so excited to represent and serve all Idaho 4-H’ers,” she said.
Miranda Klapprich
Miranda is also the daughter of Heath & Tara Klapprich. She has been a 4-H member for nine years and is in the Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club.
“My favorite thing about 4-H is being able to learn new things. In my vet science project, I learned how to identify the normal behavior of animals. When my dog was ready to have her puppies, I was able to recognize the change in her behavior and help her in the delivery,” she explained. “This is one of my favorite things about 4-H; learning new things and using it in my life.”
She said she has learned she enjoys taking care of animals.
“I think everyone should take a 4-H project. 4-H helps you to be more responsible and have fun learning new things. 4-H is fun to spend time with your friends and your family,” she added.
For questions on the Idaho County 4-H program, contact Heckman at 208-983-2667.
