COTTONWOOD -- The annual Idaho County 4-H Spring Livestock Show was held Saturday, June 13, at the Idaho County Fair Grounds in Cottonwood.
The day began with weighing-in the market lambs and market goats. 4-H members participated in the livestock judging contest followed by fitting and showing and quality classes for market beef steers, breeding beef, dairy beef, market goats, breeding goats, market lambs and breeding ewes. Educational clinics were also held for the dog, poultry, and rabbit project members.
Results are as follows:
·Lamb fitting and showing: junior grand champion – Maylee Wasem; reserve – Reagan Brannan; intermediate grand champion – Rylee Walters; int. reserve – Natalie Goeckner; senior grand champion – Naomi Connolley; senior reserve – Kyleigh Duclos; overall grand champion – Naomi Connolley; overall reserve – Kyleigh Duclos.
·Lamb quality: grand champion – Kyleigh Duclos; reserve – Laney Forsmann.
·Breeding ewe quality: grand champion – Brooke Bennett.
·Goat fitting and showing: grand champion – Miranda Klapprich; reserve – Gracelyn Missman.
·Market goat quality: grand champion – Miranda Klapprich; reserve – Grace Kaschmitter.
·Pet goat quality: grand champion – Gracelyn Missman; reserve – Rachel Hammond.
·Beef fitting and showing: junior grand champion – Maggie Nuxoll; reserve – Mikayla Rowland; intermediate grand champion – Phillip Schwartz; int. reserve – Kaden Duclos; senior grand champion – Hope Schwartz; senior reserve – Riley Enneking; overall grand champion – Hope Schwartz; overall reserve – Riley Enneking.
·Dairy beef fitting and showing: grand champion – Sierra Oliver.
·Bucket calf fitting and showing: grand champion – Harlee Brannan.
·Market beef quality: grand champion – Mason Klapprich; reserve – Hope Schwartz.
·Breeding beef quality: grand champion – Kane McIntire.
·Dairy beef quality: grand champion – Sierra Oliver.
·Bucket calf quality: senior champion – Harlee Brannan.
·Livestock judging contest: top beef judge – Kaden Duclos; top sheep judge – Nate Forsmann; top overall judge – Dani Sonnen.
