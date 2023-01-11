Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline provides 24/7 free and confidential suicide and behavioral health crisis support. For crisis support: call 800-273-8255 or text 208-398-4357.

When a person contacts ICSH a trained crisis responder helps the caller reduce stress, conducts a safety assessment, and works with the help-seeker to identify personal supports and a plan to stay safe. By providing support at the moment of crisis, ICSH helps reduce the undue burden and stress of unnecessary emergency department visits and the need for local law enforcement response. For information, visit idahocrisis.org.

