Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline provides 24/7 free and confidential suicide and behavioral health crisis support. For crisis support: call 800-273-8255 or text 208-398-4357.
When a person contacts ICSH a trained crisis responder helps the caller reduce stress, conducts a safety assessment, and works with the help-seeker to identify personal supports and a plan to stay safe. By providing support at the moment of crisis, ICSH helps reduce the undue burden and stress of unnecessary emergency department visits and the need for local law enforcement response.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.