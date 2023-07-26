GRANGEVILLE — Idaho Pathfinders held its club meeting July 5 at the Trails Restaurant. They covered their treasurer report and bills to be paid were approved. The only correspondence they reported were the RSVP emails coming back in for the Milner Trail club ride. At the time of writing, 41 people were to attend the July 16 ride.
In old business: Milner Trail update (commissioners meeting), The commissioners are no longer riding the trail and will be visiting two locations, White Bird Station and Adams Camp. They will start with White Bird Station at 9 a.m.; The Falls Point Ride is set for Aug. 26. The Coolwater Ride is set for Sept. 16; The Trail Ranger Program was submitted to the USFS. No response yet. First-aid course is done, no date yet for saw certification course; the club now has insurance; moving banking to P1FCU – tabled until August meeting.
