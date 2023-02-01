Idaho fares graph 2023
Idaho is still tops in family and community and still near the bottom in education. That information comes from the “2022 Kids Count Data Book” from The Annie E. Casey Foundation. This lists the state trends in child well-being.

Idaho ranked 18th in overall child well-being. This includes an overall score of all categories: economic well-being, education, and family and community.

