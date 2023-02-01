Idaho is still tops in family and community and still near the bottom in education. That information comes from the “2022 Kids Count Data Book” from The Annie E. Casey Foundation. This lists the state trends in child well-being.
Idaho ranked 18th in overall child well-being. This includes an overall score of all categories: economic well-being, education, and family and community.
Top 10 states were Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Utah, Vermont, New Jersey, Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin. In the bottom 10 are Alaska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Arizona, Texas, Alabama, Nevada, Mississippi, Louisiana and New Mexico.
Idaho fared best in the family and community section, coming in 9th in the United States, rising slightly overall in each category from previous rankings.
In the state, there are 103,000 single-parent families, putting Idaho at 24% for 2016-2020. Overall, in the U.S., 34% of all families are single parent.
Idaho families where the household lacks a high school diploma is 9%, while in the U.S., the average is 12%. Children living in high poverty areas number at 2% while in the U.S. it is 5%; and teen births in Idaho make up about 15 births per 1,000, the same as the national average.
The top states for the most single-parent families are Louisiana at 44%; and Florida and Delaware at 39% each.
Idaho comes in at 19th in the United States for overall health in a state-to-state comparison.
For 2020, the state ranks higher than the national average in children and teen deaths per 100,000, at 30 (U.S. average 28). In 2020, the U.S. had a total of 21,430 children and teen deaths; Idaho had 142.
Idaho ranks lower than the U.S. average of 8.2% for low-birth-weight babies at 6.9%; the same as the average with 5% of children being without insurance (2016-2022); and 29% of Idaho’s children ages 10-17 are overweight, while the national average is 32%.
By comparison, top states for child deaths are Alaska and Mississippi at 46 per 100,000; Louisiana with 43; the District of Columbia and Arkansas with 40; and Alabama at 38.
States with the lowest birthweight babies include Mississippi, 11.8%; Louisiana, 10.9%; and Alabama, with 10.8%. Top states for zero insurance are Texas, Alaska, Arizona, Oklahoma and Wyoming.
The most overweight children, 41%, reside in West Virginia.
Idaho sits at 14th in the economic well-being category for the years 2016-20, with 63,000 of its children, or 14% considered in poverty.
In the state, there are 104,000 children (23%) whose parents lack secure employment, and 103,000 who have exceedingly high housing costs. More than 7,000 teens in the state (7%) are not in school and do not work.
Idaho is near the bottom, ranked 36, in the education category, with 31,000 children ages 3-4, or 64% not in preschool. In addition, Idaho is also listed with 63% each for fourth graders not at reading level and eighth graders not at a proficient level in math. The state has a 19% rate for high school students not graduating on time.
Alaska is at the highest, 76%, for fourth-grade students not at reading level, while 79% of New Mexico’s eighth graders are not up to par in math.
In other data listed in the study, the percentage of children ages 3-17 who had anxiety or depression in 2020 closed in at 12.6% for the state of Idaho, up from 11.4% in 2016.
States with the biggest changes swinging upward are Alaska (51.9%); Arkansas (67.4%); California (70%); South Dakota (102.9%); Massachusetts (50.8%); and South Carolina (55.4%).
