GRANGEVILLE — It’s time again for the Idaho Teen Reading Challenge. Grangeville Centennial Library will participate from October through April for teens ages 12-19. Stop by the library at 215 W. North Street, for details, or call 208-983-0951.
Teens are invited to participate by reading eight books in 10 different categories. Categories include award nominee (a book nominated for an award); book to movie (book that has been made into a movie); book with a red cover; free choice; from a library display; IBOB title (a selection for this year’s Battle of the Books); not a novel (nonfiction, poetry, book of short stories, etc.); published in the last five years (published 2017 or later); recommended by a mentor; and saw it on TikTok (any book seen on TikTok).
