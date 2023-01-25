For the first time in Idaho Trails Association’s history, the organization will be offering a wilderness immersion trip this summer.
Eight volunteers will fly into the Frank Church Wilderness starting in July and spend three weeks living and working in the Chamberlain Basin area, one of the most remote places in “the Frank.” The purpose of this project will be to not only accomplish trail work, but also allow for a deeper connection with the land and personal growth allowed by extended time away from modern life.
