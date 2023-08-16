GRANGEVILLE — Local women are invited to attend an Idaho Women’s Symposium. Learn about the history and ongoing threats to women’s rights, hear firsthand accounts of how the Idaho Legislature is endangering women’s lives and safety, and explore how women can build solutions to combat extremism at home.
There is no charge for the event, but there may be limited seating, so it is recommended that participants register early. This is set for Grangeville Elementary Middle School Saturday, Aug. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register at https://www.mobilize.us/idahowomen/event/574234/
The invitation reads, “The Idaho Legislature has taken away our reproductive rights, opposes our access to health care, votes down affordable child-care, rejects parental leave policies, and more. This informative symposium will bring experts and political leaders from across the state together to discuss the harmful anti-woman policies that have already been enacted, new threats on the horizon, and ways that regular men and women can fight back and work to restore our rights.”
Featured speakers include Josi Christensen of the National Organization of Women; Jen Jackson Quintano, Pro-Voice Project; and congressional candidate Kaylee Peterson.
