GRANGEVILLE — Local women are invited to attend an Idaho Women’s Symposium. Learn about the history and ongoing threats to women’s rights, hear firsthand accounts of how the Idaho Legislature is endangering women’s lives and safety, and explore how women can build solutions to combat extremism at home.

There is no charge for the event, but there may be limited seating, so it is recommended that participants register early. This is set for Grangeville Elementary Middle School Saturday, Aug. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register at https://www.mobilize.us/idahowomen/event/574234/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.