BOISE — Nearly one-third of Idahoans may be eligible to receive discounted broadband internet service through a new Federal Communications Commission program. The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program may lower the cost for families and households to access broadband internet more affordably.

The $3.2 billion EBB Program launched May 12, for temporary financial assistance to households across the country. The benefit is as much as $50 per month for service plans or as much as $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible Idahoans may also receive a discount of $100 on equipment such as a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

