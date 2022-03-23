Lisa Grigg recently joined the Idaho Department of Labor as the regional economist for North Central Idaho, covering Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. She succeeds Kathryn Tacke, who died in July.
Tacke had been an Idaho Labor regional labor economist for northern and north central Idaho since 1988.
The department’s labor economists conduct and present economic, labor market and demographic research projects on Idaho and the regions they represent for businesses, media, communities, state and local agencies, elected officials and department staff.
Grigg holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Eastern Washington University. After 10 years as an investment officer for the Washington State Investment Board, she moved to northern Idaho to establish a family-run artisan winery in the Lewis-Clark Valley.
Along with working in the vineyard and garden, Grigg enjoys going out on a run, attending live music and theater and having living room dance parties with her two young girls.
