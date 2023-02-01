GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho Democratic Party (IDP) reorganized in 2021 with a slate of new officers in the state office. Since then, IDP has made progress in membership recruitment, fundraising and voter registration. In 2023, IDP will be focused on continuing fundraising efforts plus candidate recruitment and establishing a Democrat caucus in every county (with only five to go!).

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Jared DeLoof, IDP’s executive director, will be in Grangeville to lead a discussion about the status and goals of Idaho Democrats. This will be a participatory, informational session with local Democrats joining regional members via a Zoom connection.

