GRANGEVILLE – An Idaho Forest Group (IFG) team made short work of a tangle of steel beams at Sunset Auto Vue Drive-in last Friday, dismantling movie screen supports in preparation for construction, tentative to begin this spring, to restore the 65-year-old facility for the 2020 outdoor cinema season.
The 72-by-32-foot white metal screen folded in on itself and collapsed during a Jan. 6 windstorm, during which speeds were reported at 58.65 miles per hour.
Adam Miller, IFG-Grangeville plant manager, organized the effort, concerned on the future of this local entertainment offering, as well as that the demolition effort was conducted safely. He said an IFG team would be perfect to conduct screen removal safely, a service project that meets the company’s mission to support local communities.
“This is a community asset,” Miller said, and the IFG effort was to let both locals and theater owner, Chris Wagner, know “we want to help him and get the theater back up and running.”
An IFG maintenance team scoped the project, made a plan and executed the work on March 6, utilizing a seven-person steam and heavy equipment to dismantle the screen’s steel remnants and remove tower sections.
“They sent out this terrific crew,” Wagner said last Friday, as sparks flew from torches cutting apart beams. “It was very nice of IFG to jump in and donate their time.”
Wagner said he is trying to get the theater back in place by June 1, “maybe sooner. If I had my way, it would be May 1, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”
The person who installed the screen – rebuilt after a 2007 windstorm took down the prior structure – is in retirement, Wagner said, and as yet has not decided whether he will take on this rebuild. That determination, he said, should be within the next couple of weeks.
Miller noted the following individuals who helped on the project: Fred Smith, Tony Schumacher, Jerod Layman, Mick Hanson, Brodie Robinett, Jerry Keeler and Tyler Gilmore.
(0) comments
