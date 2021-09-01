GRANGEVILLE —Christi Imus will speak at Encouragers, Thursday, Sept. 9, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon at The Trails restaurant.
Imus is active in Grangeville Christian Church as greeter and member of the decorating committee. She also works with her husband, Dr. Mark Imus, in the Gideon’s Bible placement outreach. Imus is described by her fellow church members as a tremendous encourager of others.
Encouragers is an interdenominational Christian women’s group, which normally meets on the first Thursday of each month at 101 E. Main in Grangeville for fellowship, special music, and to hear special speakers.
For questions, call Ima at 208 983 0927.
