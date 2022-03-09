Area residents learned how to safely can food in a canning basics class, held last Saturday, March 5, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. The lodge, along with University of Idaho Grangeville Extension, sponsored the class that consisted of basic canning techniques and food safety with hands-on learning with water bath canning. Overall, 28 participated March 5, the second of two classes (the other held Feb. 19).
