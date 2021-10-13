RIGGINS — One of the oldest members of our Salmon River Canyon, Inez Howland, will turn 100 on Sunday, Nov. 21. Her daughter is planning a 100th celebration, due to COVID however, a get-together is not going to happen. Instead, she is asking family and friends to send Inez birthday cards starting anytime; she hopes to reach 100 cards by Nov. 21; no gifts. Send cards to Inez Howland, 7360 Highway 95 South, Riggins, Idaho 83549. Stay tuned for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.