RIGGINS — One of the oldest members of our Salmon River Canyon, Inez Howland, will turn 100 on Sunday, Nov. 21. Her daughter is planning a 100th celebration, due to COVID however, a get-together is not going to happen. Instead, she is asking family and friends to send Inez birthday cards starting anytime; she hopes to reach 100 cards by Nov. 21; no gifts. Send cards to Inez Howland, 7360 Highway 95 South, Riggins, Idaho 83549. Stay tuned for more details.

