GRANGEVILLE — On the night of July 10, or the early morning hours of July 11, livestock was killed on Long Haul Road, north of Grangeville. The owner is offering a reward to anyone who has information that will lead to a conviction.
If you have information regarding this incident, call 208-983-1100 option 0 and leave a message for Deputy Hernandez.
