SPOKANE, Wash. — Innovia Foundation recently announced $1,205,780 in grants awarded to 133 organizations in Eastern Washington and North Idaho through the recent Community Grant Program and Arts & Culture Recovery Grant Program. Innovia Foundation awarded five grants to these organizations in Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties.
In Kamiah, Idaho, Upper Clearwater Community Foundation/Save the Pool, Lewis County, was awarded $14,000 to help complete the capital requirements to open the Kamiah Swimming Pool in the summer of 2021. The pool will serve 16,000 users annually, and provide healthy, safe physical activity for Clearwater Valley area youth and families.
Additional local grants included the following:
∙ Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), Idaho County (group headquartered in Grangeville), $5,000 for general operating support
∙ Clearwater County Senior Citizens Inc., Orofino, $5,000 for general operating support
∙ Senior Citizens Dollar a Month Club Inc., Grangeville, $4,000 for general operating support
∙ Sunnyside Rural Fire District, Clearwater County, $10,000 for county structural personal protective equipment for firefighters (PPE)
Innovia Foundation “ignites generosity that transforms lives and communities so that every person has the opportunity to thrive.” Each year, Innovia Foundation invests more than $7 million into its communities through grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and local students.
