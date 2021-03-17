SPOKANE, Wash. — Innovia Foundation announces the opening of the second Annual Photo Contest: Reimagining Our Communities. They are seeking photographs to help tell the story of the region’s beauty and resiliency in the face of the past year’s unprecedented challenges.
Photo entries must fall within one of five categories: Landscape and Nature (landscapes within the 20-county region Innovia serves); Capturing the Human Spirit; Places and Spaces; Animals or Wildlife; The Heart of Community; and Nonprofit Mission in Action.
Photographers must be from within Innovia Foundation’s 20-county service region of Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Idaho and Lewis counties are included. Minors younger than the age of 18 are required to have a guardian’s permission. The contest is free to enter and submissions will be accepted from through May 28.
Participants may submit up to five photographs in .png or .jpeg form via email. The first-place overall winner will receive a $1,000 grant to the 501(c)3 nonprofit of their choice and a canvas print of the winning image. First-place winners in each category will receive a $200 grant to the 501(c)3 nonprofit of their choice and a canvas print of the winning image. Second- place winners will receive a canvas print of the winning image, and all winners, including third place, will have their images featured on Innovia’s website. Winners will be announced the week of June 13.
“Innovia Foundation recognizes the beauty, resiliency and hope that is characteristic of our corner of the world,” Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’Quinn said. “We want to see the people, landscapes and animals that have inspired you this year and given you hope for the year to come!”
For information about the contest and submission details, including image quality, visit the contest page https://innovia.org/news/innovia-foundation-amateur-photo-contest-reimagining-our-communities/.
