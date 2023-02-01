Innovia, the community foundation serving 20 counties in eastern Washington and north Idaho, is currently accepting applications for funding through its annual Community Grants Program. Grants totaling more than $1 million will be awarded in the following impact areas: Arts and Culture, Health and Well-being, Economic Opportunity, Education and Youth Development, and Quality of Life.

Applications are due by Thursday, Feb. 16, and awards will be announced on May 22. The maximum award amount is $20,000, with most grants in the range of $2,500 – $15,000.

