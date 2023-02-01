Innovia, the community foundation serving 20 counties in eastern Washington and north Idaho, is currently accepting applications for funding through its annual Community Grants Program. Grants totaling more than $1 million will be awarded in the following impact areas: Arts and Culture, Health and Well-being, Economic Opportunity, Education and Youth Development, and Quality of Life.
Applications are due by Thursday, Feb. 16, and awards will be announced on May 22. The maximum award amount is $20,000, with most grants in the range of $2,500 – $15,000.
The Community Grants Program is made possible by donors who have established funds at Innovia for the purpose of addressing critical needs and compelling opportunities in communities across the region, with input from local advisory committees. At the recommendation of local advisory committees, this year’s primary focus will be to support proposals that have the potential to increase social connections and help communities develop more supporting, caring and inclusive relationships.
“While we are committed to funding projects across all our impact areas, our local community partners recognize the need to re-establish community bonds after the isolation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as widening political and social divides,” said Innovia CEO Shelly O’Quinn.
Information about the program, including a recorded video webinar, is available at Innovia.org.
