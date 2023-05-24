Innovia Foundation is having its fourth annual photo contest: Together for Good. The contest is free and open to photographers of all skill levels.
Participants are welcome to submit images that showcase the unique identity and spirit of local communities in the following six categories: People, Landscape/Wildlife, Arts and Culture, Community, Nonprofit Mission in Action, and Youth (open to photographers ages 0-17). Photographs must be taken within Innovia Foundation’s 20-county service area, which includes Idaho and Lewis counties, and submissions are due Friday, June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.