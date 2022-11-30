GRANGEVILLE — Recently, Grangeville High School students in Shauna Lindsey’s classroom engaged in speed debating.
An instructional activity loosely based on speed dating, speed debating challenges students to impress their opponents in less than two minutes. Topics ranged from the frivolous “Pancakes are better than waffles,” to the more serious, “Technology is harming humanity.”
Students had one minute to establish a main argument with 30 minutes for rebuttal. Students could not choose which stance they debated. For instance, to his disappointment, a lover of waffles found himself arguing that pancakes are the better option.
After hearing their opponent’s main argument, students took a moment to record any rhetorical appeals and devices as well as any fallacies or biases they heard. After the pair debated, they had minutes to determine the stronger argument. This transitional activity reviewed concepts learned in persuasive speeches students had just delivered while simultaneously giving them a glimpse of the debates they will soon prepare.
Parents rightly expect that students will emerge as more confident speakers after taking a high school speech class, but may not expect that they will improve the organization of their thoughts, as well as sharpen their critical thinking abilities.
Lothspeich is a retired GHS English teacher
