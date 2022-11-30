GHS debating skills photo

Collin Meadows (right foreground) listens intently to Shayla Sohrakoff-Jacobs argument about dogs making better pets than cats. Nathan Bryant can be seen in the far right corner.

 Contributed photo / Lynette Lothspeich

GRANGEVILLE — Recently, Grangeville High School students in Shauna Lindsey’s classroom engaged in speed debating.

An instructional activity loosely based on speed dating, speed debating challenges students to impress their opponents in less than two minutes. Topics ranged from the frivolous “Pancakes are better than waffles,” to the more serious, “Technology is harming humanity.”

