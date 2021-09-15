COTTONWOOD — Prairie Junior-Senior High School music and band instructor Terryn Pitcher is seeking donations of band instruments for the school district’s program. Currently, the school does not have enough instruments for fifth and sixth graders to play at school. If you have an instrument sitting in that back corner that you are no longer using, e-mail pitcher@sd242.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.