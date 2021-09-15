COTTONWOOD — Prairie Junior-Senior High School music and band instructor Terryn Pitcher is seeking donations of band instruments for the school district’s program. Currently, the school does not have enough instruments for fifth and sixth graders to play at school. If you have an instrument sitting in that back corner that you are no longer using, e-mail pitcher@sd242.org.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments