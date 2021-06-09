Idaho County Weed Department and the Nez Perce Biocontrol Center have scheduled workshops for Riggins and Kooskia. Integrated Pest Management Workshops are set for June 24, Riggins City Park, 1-4 p.m. MST, and June 25, Kooskia City Park, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., PST.
Each workshop will cover topics including: Biological control for yellow starthistle and spotted knapweed; herbicide control best management practices; equipment calibration demonstrations; and distribution of biocontrol agents for yellow starthistle and spotted knapweed.
Those who are interested in biocontrol bugs for yellow starthistle and for spotted knapweed, some will be available at the end of each workshop.
Presentations will cover principles and methods of biocontrol, herbicide control methods for common noxious weeds in Idaho County, including basics of reading, understanding, and following chemical labels. There will also be a calibration demonstration for backpack and ATV sprayers.
An agenda will be posted to the Idaho County website at https://idahocounty.org/weed-management/.
Pesticide credits may be available, pending state approval.
The workshop sizes are limited to 30 people; RSVP to reserve a spot by June 14. RSVP by calling the Idaho County Extension Office at 208-983-2667 or e-mailing cblyth@idahocounty.org
