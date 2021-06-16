Idaho County Weed Department and the Nez Perce Biocontrol Center have scheduled workshops for Riggins and Kooskia. Integrated Pest Management Workshops are set for June 24, Riggins City Park, 1-4 p.m. MST, and June 25, Kooskia City Park, 9 am. To 12:15 p.m., PST.

An agenda will be posted to the Idaho County website at https://idahocounty.org/weed-management/.

Three pesticide credits per workshop are available through The Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

The workshop sizes are limited to 30 people; RSVP to reserve a spot by June 14. RSVP by calling the Idaho County Extension Office at 208-983-2667 or e-mailing cblyth@idahocounty.org.

