WHITE BIRD — A fundraiser to help save the Royal Gem Rebekah IOOF Hall in White Bird is set for Saturday, Aug. 6. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the barbecue dinner (hamburgers, hot dogs, cowboy beans, salads and strawberry shortcake) 6-8 p.m., followed by a dance with music by Joaquin, Verna and Dave. This will take place on the river at “Grandma’s Place,” the old mill site. Cost is $10 donation per person and funds will be used for the hall roof and other maintenance needs.
