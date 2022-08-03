WHITE BIRD — A fundraiser to help save the Royal Gem Rebekah IOOF Hall in White Bird is set for Saturday, Aug. 6. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the barbecue dinner (hamburgers, hot dogs, cowboy beans, salads and strawberry shortcake) 6-8 p.m., followed by a dance with music by Joaquin, Verna and Dave. This will take place on the river at “Grandma’s Place,” the old mill site. Cost is $10 donation per person and funds will be used for the hall roof and other maintenance needs.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments