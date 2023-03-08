Irish Festival in Kamiah photo 1

A colorful float invited people to “Follow the rainbow to Kamiah.”

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

KAMIAH — On March 17-18 the people of Kamiah will get connected to their green during the second annual St. Patrick’s Day Irish festival with activities for all ages.

Friday night, March 17, The Kamiah Teen Center welcomes area teens for a dance from 8-10 p.m. Adults are invited on a pub crawl visiting five drinking establishments in Orofino and Kamiah. One fee will pay for a seat on the bus, event T-shirt and Irish swag bag. Event begins at the Kamiah Hotel Bar and Grill at 3 p.m. returning by 8 p.m. for Irish food and music.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments