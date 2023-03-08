KAMIAH — On March 17-18 the people of Kamiah will get connected to their green during the second annual St. Patrick’s Day Irish festival with activities for all ages.
Friday night, March 17, The Kamiah Teen Center welcomes area teens for a dance from 8-10 p.m. Adults are invited on a pub crawl visiting five drinking establishments in Orofino and Kamiah. One fee will pay for a seat on the bus, event T-shirt and Irish swag bag. Event begins at the Kamiah Hotel Bar and Grill at 3 p.m. returning by 8 p.m. for Irish food and music.
On Saturday, March 18, grand marshals Dean and Shirley Roach will lead the parade at 11 a.m. Bring your wee- ones ages 2-10 dressed as Leprechauns for a costume contest at the Welcome Center at 10 a.m. After judging they can join the parade, as well as street games, face painting, vendors, music and dancing. Sign up by March 15 for a dodgeball tournament from 3-5 p.m. at Wa-A’Yas Center. Teams of six from seventh grade through adults are invited.
Watch for updates on the Irish Connection Facebook page or check at the Chamber office at the Kamiah Welcome Center. Check with the teen center for youth activities. Vendors and parade entries wanted.
