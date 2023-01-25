KAMIAH — After a successful Irish Festival last year, Kamiah’s event returns for a second year, March 16-18. A teen dance on Thursday, a pub crawl on Friday night, and Saturday festivities all day. There will also be a fun run, parade, Irish music and dancing, a live band and street vendors. In 2022, people appreciated gathering downtown for the first outdoor event of the year. It rained a wee bit in the afternoon last year, but without rain, there would be no rainbows, or green grass! If you’re on Facebook, watch the Irish Connection page for updates.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.