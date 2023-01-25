KAMIAH — After a successful Irish Festival last year, Kamiah’s event returns for a second year, March 16-18. A teen dance on Thursday, a pub crawl on Friday night, and Saturday festivities all day. There will also be a fun run, parade, Irish music and dancing, a live band and street vendors. In 2022, people appreciated gathering downtown for the first outdoor event of the year. It rained a wee bit in the afternoon last year, but without rain, there would be no rainbows, or green grass! If you’re on Facebook, watch the Irish Connection page for updates.

