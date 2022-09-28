Grangeville Centennial Library is back on schedule with story time, held for preschoolers each Wednesday at the library. Sept. 14, volunteer Katie Matthews read stories about ducks, the week’s theme, and participants made a craft, sang, used musical instruments and danced.

