Clearwater Valley High School senior Melanie Gianopulos had many supporters for her Feb. 15 “Run With Your Heart,” a 3K fun run/walk event, held at CVHS in Kooskia. Helping the heart health awareness event and fund-raiser were donations from the community, help from Freedom Northwest Credit Union, Idaho Barn Wood, Antlers by Anela, Long Camp RV Park, Reflections Inn, along with numerous volunteers, family and friends, and the CVHS athletic director Kolby Krieger.
The event was Gianopulos’ senior project, organized in honor of her father, Timothy Gianopulos, who passed away in September from congestive heart failure. All proceeds are to benefit patients at St. Mary’s Heart Rehab Center.
The North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College is offering a variety of classes, including one upcoming workshop in Grangeville.
Website Content and SEO will be held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Grangeville Adult Learning Center, located at 158 E. Main, Suite 4 in Grangeville. Barbara Leachman will show how to improve website content for search engines to find and for building trust with the customer. How to use maps, social media and affordable marketing will also be covered. The workshop has a $30 fee.
Preregistration is required for the workshops. To preregister or for information for any of the workshops call 208-792-2465, e-mail isbdc@lcsc.edu, or visit the website www.lcsc.edu/sbdc.
The North-Central Idaho Timber Market Outlook will be held Thursday, March 12, at the UI Extension Office in Orofino. Cost is $10. For program registration/content questions, contact the University of Idaho Extension office in Clearwater County at 208-476-4434.
Don’t forget, the 2020 Volunteer Fireman’s Ball is set for Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow Street. The annual event will benefit Grangeville, Salmon River, Riggins and White Bird volunteer fire departments. See more information in this week’s paper. For information, to make a donation for the auction or to purchase tickets, call Sandy Murphy at 208-507-1325; Barb Lowe at 208-839-2444; Annelle Urbahn at 208-983-2333; Jared Andrews at 208-507-0833; or Jeff Joyce at 208-628-2775.
Idaho County’s Purse Auction is set for Sunday, April 19, with lunch at noon and the auction at 2 p.m., at the Cottonwood Community Center.
All proceeds from the event go toward combatting domestic violence and assisting those affected by it in Idaho County. Donations can be dropped off at The Hangout in Cottonwood, Cottonwood Federal Credit Union in Cottonwood, Craigmont, Nezperce and Kooskia, at LeAnne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center in Grangeville and at the YWCA office.
For questions, call Kristy at 208-983-0888 or Coleen at 208-962-7049.
With February being National Children’s Dental Health Month and about 15 percent of children aged 2-17 having not seen a dentist in the past year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020's States with the Best & Worst Dental Health as well as accompanying videos.
In order to determine which places have the healthiest teeth and gums in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year to dental treatment costs to share of adults with low life satisfaction due to oral condition.
Dental Health in Idaho (1=Best; 25=Avg.): 4th – percentage of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year; 21st – dental treatment costs; 6th – sugar-sweetened beverage consumption; 17th – percentage of adults with poor or fair oral condition; 10th – percent of adults who experienced oral pain in the past year; 5th – percent of adults with low life satisfaction due to their oral condition.
For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-worst-dental-health/31498/.
I find this all very interesting. There are no dentists in Idaho County who will accept Medicaid, and many of our local children are on Medicaid. Medicaid is insurance, so it floors me it does not have to be accepted. I understand the paperwork is burdensome and the reimbursement lower than private insurances, but I also find it a huge disservice to our communities. I have spoken to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Boise and they said this is a problem throughout the state and dentists are not governed the same as hospitals (which cannot turn down patients based on their insurance or lack of it).
So, where do you go if you have dental coverage through Medicaid? Lewiston is the closest place with its Chas Clinic. Often, from there, if work is major, a client is sent on to Coeur d’Alene or Spokane.
If you have additional information on this issue, I would be happy to listen.
