Idaho Trails Association (ITA) is looking for volunteers to help maintain trails in Idaho.

The organization recently released its 2023 volunteer project schedule to the public of projects planned across Idaho this spring, summer, and fall. The projects range in length from one day to one week and in difficulty from easy — for beginner hikers — to strenuous for seasoned volunteers. Hikers who are interested in joining are encouraged to visit ITA’s website to sign up for a project. No trail maintenance experience is necessary to join.

