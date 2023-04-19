Idaho Trails Association (ITA) is looking for volunteers to help maintain trails in Idaho.
The organization recently released its 2023 volunteer project schedule to the public of projects planned across Idaho this spring, summer, and fall. The projects range in length from one day to one week and in difficulty from easy — for beginner hikers — to strenuous for seasoned volunteers. Hikers who are interested in joining are encouraged to visit ITA’s website to sign up for a project. No trail maintenance experience is necessary to join.
ITA has 28 projects scheduled in North and Central Idaho, as well as six youth projects planned across the state for ages 14-18, and six Women in the Wild projects.
•Selway River Trail- June 18-22: The crew will clear the upper portion of the Selway River Trail in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness on this five-day backpacking project.
•Little North Fork Clearwater- June 25-July 1: Volunteers will spend a week working along the beautiful Little North Fork of the Clearwater.
•Lake Creek- Aug. 14-18: Volunteers will work four days in the Gospel Hump Wilderness
•Bean-Bacon Loop- Aug. 27-Sept. 2: High above the scenic St. Joe River, volunteers will work for a week on a 11-mile loop.
