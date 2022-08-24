YWCA logo

COTTONWOOD — Items are currently being sought for the annual YWCA Purse Auction. The Idaho County YWCA Live Purse Auction is set for Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Cottonwood Community Hall (505 King Street). Doors open at noon, a lunch of pulled pork and sides will be available, and the live auction starts at 2 p.m. Note a silent auction of items, as well as a dessert auction, will also be held.

All proceeds from this event benefit people in Idaho and Lewis counties who have been victims of domestic violence and sexual assualt.

