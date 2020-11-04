GRANGEVILLE — “It has totally been God putting all the pieces together,” pastor Travis Jackson smiled, relating the events that led him and his family to Grangeville two months ago. Jackson is serving as the senior pastor at Centennial Evangelical Free Church (or “E-Free.”)
Jackson grew up as a missionary kid, living from ages 9 to 15 in the Philippines. Following, he and his wife, Liz, grew up in San Diego, and were friends, attending church together.
“Upon returning from overseas, I did have a difficult time fitting in at school and everywhere,” Jackson explained. “But I always had a love for other cultures and people.”
Jackson said he also loved studying and sharing the word of God. He attended Bible college and served in Central America, in Belize, when he was single. When he and Liz were married, they also spent time in Christian leadership in Belize.
For the past 15 years, Jackson has served as an assistant pastor in Mesquite, Nev., located about 80 miles north of Las Vegas.
The Jacksons began feeling an inkling it was time to move on; however, they were unsure of God’s plans for their lives.
“We entered in the thought process prayerfully,” he explained, n\on how it regarded their two children. “Jeffrey would be in eighth grade and Isabelle in seventh, so we wanted it to be right for them, too, wherever we ended up.”
Jackson had thought maybe they may end up in the south, but a friend led them to the E-Free Church in Grangeville, mentioning the church had been without a pastor for a little while, and how the members were praying about new leadership.
“We hadn’t even been to Idaho,” Jackson smiled. “But we came to visit and were invited to share on a Sunday. We fell in love with this congregation.
Jackson said he appreciates a structured, organized church leadership where many hands are involved in the services and running of the church.
“I do not feel at all like I am out here by myself — there are so many good hands working together,” he emphasized. “And everyone has been absolutely welcoming and gracious.” The Jacksons stayed with church members Peter and Nathalie Kretzmann their first three weeks in Grangeville, and then were able to rent a home across the street from the church.
He said Jeffrey and Isabelle have fit into and are enjoying Grangeville Elementary Middle School, and also experienced their first snowfall in October. Liz is teaching kindergarten at Cornerstone Christian Learning Center at the Nazarene church, and he is settling into life as the pastor at E-Free.
“I love people and I enjoy teaching God’s word verse by verse,” he said. “I want to help heal any old wounds and move forward in our love for God. The relationships within this church are central to its mission. I want to — we want to — reach out into this community and world with God’s love.”
The Jacksons enjoy sports and outdoor activities and are excited to experience new snow-related adventures, he said. He plays bass and guitar.
“We have been city people —but we are loving it here,” he smiled. “We want to do all there is to do and experience everything.”
