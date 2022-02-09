SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana University announced that Elizabeth Jagelski, of Kooskia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.

