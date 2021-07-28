The National Wild Turkey Federation JAKES Day event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at the Camas Prairie Bowmen’s Range south of Grangeville. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. that morning. The event is for youth ages 8-14 to learn outdoors skills. Cost is $20 per youth for each not already an NWTF junior member. Activity demos include .22 shooting, archery shooting, trap shooting, spin casting and survival skills. Lunch is included. Forms can be picked up and returned at B&B Bargain, United Country Real Estate and Rae Bros. No same-day registration.

