The National Wild Turkey Federation JAKES Day event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at the Camas Prairie Bowmen’s Range south of Grangeville. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. that morning. The event is for youth ages 8-14 to learn outdoors skills. Cost is $20 per youth for each not already an NWTF junior member. Activity demos include .22 shooting, archery shooting, trap shooting, spin casting and survival skills. Lunch is included. Forms can be picked up and returned at B&B Bargain, United Country Real Estate and Rae Bros. No same-day registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.