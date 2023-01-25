GREENCREEK — All farmers and ranchers, agri-support personnel, and other interested people are welcome to come for a morning of information about the grain industry and a complimentary lunch.

The Prairie Area Cereal School will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Greencreek Community Hall. Registration, along with coffee and donuts, begins at 7:45 a.m., with the program beginning at 8:15 a.m. The agenda includes a selection of topics about cereal production systems, including cereal and legume crop variety information, canola production management, grass and broadleaf weed control in wheat, and soil arthropods and their connection to soil health. Representatives from the Idaho wheat and barley commissions will give an overview of markets, production, research and commission activities. Pesticide applicator credits and CCA credits have been requested.

