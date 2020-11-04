Throughout November 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide will distribute the issue of the Watchtower magazine entitled “What Is God’s Kingdom?” Jehovah’s Witnesses will distribute the magazine to the general public, business owners, local and national government officials, as well as court officials. The campaign will procede using methods in accordance with local health protocols. This may include distributing the magazine and making visits via electronic means.
An electronic copy in more than 300 languages is available on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org.
