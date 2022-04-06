GRANGEVILLE — All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings in April.
Idaho County resident Doug Schmid has attended meetings in person for 35 years.
“I’ve really missed seeing everyone’s warm smile face-to-face,” he said. “We really need to be with each other for the encouragement we receive and give.”
For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations.
The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two event: A lecture entitled “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” which place locally on April 10, and the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ on April 15. Both of these gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.