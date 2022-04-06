RIGGINS — The 38th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races are next weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 15, 16 and 17, in Riggins, Idaho. Events will kickoff Friday afternoon with a Show & Shine and silent auction at 4 p.m. with the BBQ at 6 p.m. Races will start Saturday morning at 10 a.m., with fireworks in Riggins City Park at dusk. Sunday races start at 10 a.m., with an awards presentation at Riggins Community Center following the end of the race.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments